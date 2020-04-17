It is with great sadness that the family of George Lafayette Collins announces his passing on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the age of 76.
George is survived by his sweetheart of 62 years and wife of 55 years, Lou Collins and his children, Dr. Gina Mancini and Lewis Collins. Gina and her husband Mike Leary have five of George's seven grandchildren, Nick, Josh, Alex, Harrison and Jack. Lewis and his wife Jenny have the remaining two grandchildren, Hunter and Logan. George is also survived by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Ann and Ed Gaskins and sister-in-law Patsy Carty. Native of Nashville, NC, and predeceased by his parents, Grover and Alice Collins; and brothers, Grover and Swindell. George attended UNC-Chapel Hill and worked as a CPA for 11 years in Jacksonville before attending Campbell University where he obtained his law degree. During his time at Campbell he served as a faculty member in the Department of Business. George and Lou returned to Jacksonville where he practiced law for 37 years. He enjoyed serving the community in the Rotary Club as Treasurer, Secretary, Vice President and President. He also served as President of the Chamber of Commerce in 1991. George and Lou were long time members of Trinity UMC and later members of Swansboro UMC.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations in memory of George can be made to , Memorial and Honor Gifts, PO BOX 1000 Dept 142, Memphis TN 38148 (stjude.org).
