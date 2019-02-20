Goldsboro - Retired MSgt. George James III, 77, passed away suddenly on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at his home.
He was the son of Sadie Johnson James and the late Retired GySgt. George James Jr.
George retired from the U.S. Air Force after 26 years of service having worked in material management. He later retired following 16 years of service with AAFES at Seymour Johnson A.F.B. George was a member of the Seymour Johnson AFB Chapel. From 1982 – 1989 George took great pleasure in coaching baseball at various levels. George was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
A service to celebrate George's life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 25, 2019, in the chapel of Seymour Funeral Home with Ch. Lt. Col. Timothy Rosenthal, USAF and Ch. Steward Smith, USAF, Retired Lt.Col. officiating. Interment will follow at the Eastern Carolina State Veterans Cemetery with full military honors. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Seymour Funeral Home.
In addition to his mother, George is survived by his wife, Barbara James; daughter, Donna Louise Cox; son, Kenneth James and wife, Michelle; grandchildren, Aricia Cox, Leslie Cox III, Jeremiah James, and Stephen James; sisters, Crystal Booker and Audra Weaver; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Leslie Cox Jr.; and sister, Brenda Bell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Cures for the Colors, 203 Cox Boulevard, Goldsboro, NC 27534; , 933 Louise Avenue, Suite 101B, Charlotte, NC 28204; Parkinson Association of the Carolinas, 2101 Sardis Road North, Box 15, Charlotte, NC 28227; or to the , 1300 Baxter Street, Suite 150, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28204.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019