Jacksonville - 1st Sergeant George Albert Liset, USMC Retired, age 89, died on March 31, 2019, surrounded by friends and family.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Liset.
George joined the United States Marine Corps in 1946, and retired after 24 years serving from 1946 – 1970. George participated in the occupation of Japan, the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Korean Conflict. He fought with C-1-1 from the Inchon Landing through the capture of Seoul. George also completed two tours of Vietnam with 2/9 and the 1/7. George also served as a drill instructor at Parris Island, SC. He was a member of the Korean War Veterans and the Charlie Co. 1st Battalion, 1st Marines.
In 1968, George married the love of his life, Sadie Rogerson. They resided in Jacksonville where they both worked. George was the owner of George's Shell and then later went into carpentry. George enjoyed working in his yard and fishing.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Sadie. George is survived by his three sons and their families. George Edward and his wife Sylvia of Dover, NH. Glen Liset of Centerville, MA. Lonnie Moore and his wife, Kristi of Wake Forest, NC. Eight grandchildren and three great- grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 2 at Jones Funeral Home Jacksonville. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 3 at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019