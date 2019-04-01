Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Liset. View Sign

Jacksonville - 1st Sergeant George Albert Liset, USMC Retired, age 89, died on March 31, 2019, surrounded by friends and family.

George joined the United States Marine Corps in 1946, and retired after 24 years serving from 1946 – 1970. George participated in the occupation of Japan, the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Korean Conflict. He fought with C-1-1 from the Inchon Landing through the capture of Seoul. George also completed two tours of Vietnam with 2/9 and the 1/7. George also served as a drill instructor at Parris Island, SC. He was a member of the Korean War Veterans and the Charlie Co. 1st Battalion, 1st Marines.

In 1968, George married the love of his life, Sadie Rogerson. They resided in Jacksonville where they both worked. George was the owner of George's Shell and then later went into carpentry. George enjoyed working in his yard and fishing.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Sadie. George is survived by his three sons and their families. George Edward and his wife Sylvia of Dover, NH. Glen Liset of Centerville, MA. Lonnie Moore and his wife, Kristi of Wake Forest, NC. Eight grandchildren and three great- grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 2 at Jones Funeral Home Jacksonville. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 3 at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

Electronic condolences may be left for the family at

Jacksonville - 1st Sergeant George Albert Liset, USMC Retired, age 89, died on March 31, 2019, surrounded by friends and family.George joined the United States Marine Corps in 1946, and retired after 24 years serving from 1946 – 1970. George participated in the occupation of Japan, the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Korean Conflict. He fought with C-1-1 from the Inchon Landing through the capture of Seoul. George also completed two tours of Vietnam with 2/9 and the 1/7. George also served as a drill instructor at Parris Island, SC. He was a member of the Korean War Veterans and the Charlie Co. 1st Battalion, 1st Marines.In 1968, George married the love of his life, Sadie Rogerson. They resided in Jacksonville where they both worked. George was the owner of George's Shell and then later went into carpentry. George enjoyed working in his yard and fishing.He is preceded in death by his wife, Sadie. George is survived by his three sons and their families. George Edward and his wife Sylvia of Dover, NH. Glen Liset of Centerville, MA. Lonnie Moore and his wife, Kristi of Wake Forest, NC. Eight grandchildren and three great- grandchildren.The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 2 at Jones Funeral Home Jacksonville. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 3 at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org. Funeral Home Jones Funeral Home & Crematory

303 Chaney Ave

Jacksonville , NC 28540

(910) 455-1281 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close