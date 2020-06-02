George Bryant Newbold, 76, of Richlands, North Carolina, passed peacefully away on Monday, June 1, 2020.

George was born on August 3,1943 in Richlands, North Carolina. He was born in the home he was raised in by his parents, Carl Haywood Newbold and Mary Alice Lee Newbold, and his beloved "Mammy" Annie Laura King Newbold and his uncle Charles "Buddy" Newbold. He was raised up farming with his family and graduated from Richlands High School in 1962, and went on to serve in the Army Reserve. In 1966, he married his sweetheart, Helen Shivar of Wallace, North Carolina. They made their home in Richlands and raised four children just a mile from his family homestead. George was very involved in Civic affairs, serving with the Jaycees on both a local and state level. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved spending time at the camp at Bear Creek. He was a go-getter, had enough ambition for ten people, and was generous to a fault. He was a friend to everyone. Never afraid of hard work, George worked numerous jobs over his many years of raising children. He started out as a butcher with A&P Grocery, moved on to be an insurance investigator then an insurance adjuster and had many side jobs, mostly selling wood, along the way. His dream of owning his own business came about in 1978, when he began selling homemade sausage and country hams from a small business, Newbold's Sausage Company, located beside his home. He became quite popular for his sausage and began selling his Italian version to many of the local Italian restaurants in Jacksonville as well as continuing to sell country sausage to regular customers. This business led him to eventually open what everyone came to know him for… Newbold's Carolina BBQ & Seafood and his famous pig pickins. He, along with his wife and children, and many valuable employees, especially Rose Lassley, ran this business and catered to the public for many years, while simultaneously running the Meals on Wheels program for the elderly for several counties. He also had a restaurant in Jacksonville for a few years during this time. This wonderful business, his life's work, brought him so much joy over the years and allowed him to be very present in the lives of his children, all of who worked for him. It was in every aspect a family business. George was a farm boy at heart and his love of growing things remained strong in him until the very end. He was known for planting an overabundance of everything to share with everyone. His farm was not complete without several gardens, barns, and horses and cows to roam the pastures. He loved a party of any kind and was always willing to put out a spread and invite the masses, beach music playing in the background. His other great love was doting on his children and grandchildren. He was quick to run over and help them plant a garden, buy plants for them, or order cases of food to stock the freezers. Raising pigs and butchering them in the winter and smoking hams was in his blood. Canning summer vegetables with his girls and his sister Liz in the summer was one of his most anticipated events of the year and one of the last sweet things he did for us. He left us with an acre of planted sweet corn and lots of tomatoes to can this summer. Making sure his grandkids got involved in all of this was so important to him. They could do no wrong and he had a special relationship with each one of them. They absolutely adored him and are blessed with a lifetime of wonderful memories, mostly funny, because of him.

George is survived by his wife, Helen; daughters, Amy Mills and her husband David Mills of Jacksonville, Shannon Wright and her husband Chris Wright of New Bern, Susan Farrow of Cary; and his beloved son, Will of the home. He leaves behind many wonderful grandchildren, Sean Farrow and fiancée Erin Mckee, Matthew Mills, Emma Mills, Benjamin Mills, Misty Mills, Leila Farrow, Aniah Nolan, Karis Nolan, Caroline Wright, and Christian Wright.

There will be a floating visitation at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 4th, at Johnson Funeral Home, 2685 Henderson Drive, Jacksonville. His funeral and burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. and due to state restrictions will be by invitation only. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support we have received from so many of you.

A service of Johnson Funeral Home of Jacksonville.







