Cedar Point - George Rayton Rouse Jr., 92, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020.
He was born May 1, 1928, in Seven Springs, NC; son of the late George Rayton Sr. and Annie Raiford Rouse.
A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
George served his country in the US Navy as a corpsman for six years during WWII. He was the assistant business manager at Caswell Training Center in Kinston for 33 years and then later was the small business liaison for Lenoir Community College. He enjoyed eating out in the local restaurants and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by son, John Rouse (Debbi) of Hubert; daughters, Sarah Rouse of Taylorsville and Ruth Rouse of Greensboro; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Marjorie Knight (Dan) of Camden, SC and Linda Price (Nelson) of Lumberton; and brother, Lynwood Rouse (Peggy) of Kinston.
He was preceded in death by his wife of approximately 65 years, Doris Haskett Rouse; and a son, Geroge Rayton "Ray" Rouse III.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Swansboro Building Fund, 614 W. Corbett Ave, Swansboro, NC 28584.
Online condolences may be made to the family at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.