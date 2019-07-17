CEDAR POINT - George Edward Schaff, 79, of Cedar Point died July 15, 2019, at his home.
Memorial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.
Survivors include wife, Deanna Shearin Schaff of the home; daughter, Georganna Spann of Swansboro; sons, David Lineberry of Cummings, Georgia, Steven Lineberry of Wake Forest; brother, Phillip Schaff; and sister, Peg Johnson, both of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from July 17 to July 18, 2019