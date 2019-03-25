Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Swarts III. View Sign



He was born in Albany, New York, and was a long time resident of Jacksonville, NC.

A graveside service will be held at noon on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

George was a loving husband, father, grandfather, volunteer, and friend. He retired as a CW04,- United States Marine Corps, where he ended his career serving in Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm. He was a life-time member - Chapter 16.

He also retired from Onslow County government after 20 years of service. Most recently, he was happiest taking pictures of his family, much-loved pets, and "Onslow pure" plants and animals for the county museum.

He volunteered for over 40 years with various rescue/fire services, including Half-Moon Volunteer fire department. For the last twenty years, he enjoyed being the volunteer Historian for the Jacksonville City Fire department.

George was preceded in death by his parents, brother, and sister. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Linda. He is also survived by his children, Erika (AJ) and George (Laura) and five grandchildren Gavin, Harper, Anna, Henry, and Hayes.

A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening at Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.

Condolences may be left at

George H. Swarts III, 64, died March 24, 2019, peacefully at home with his wife and children under the care of the Lower Cape Fear Hospice.He was born in Albany, New York, and was a long time resident of Jacksonville, NC.A graveside service will be held at noon on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.George was a loving husband, father, grandfather, volunteer, and friend. He retired as a CW04,- United States Marine Corps, where he ended his career serving in Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm. He was a life-time member - Chapter 16.He also retired from Onslow County government after 20 years of service. Most recently, he was happiest taking pictures of his family, much-loved pets, and "Onslow pure" plants and animals for the county museum.He volunteered for over 40 years with various rescue/fire services, including Half-Moon Volunteer fire department. For the last twenty years, he enjoyed being the volunteer Historian for the Jacksonville City Fire department.George was preceded in death by his parents, brother, and sister. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Linda. He is also survived by his children, Erika (AJ) and George (Laura) and five grandchildren Gavin, Harper, Anna, Henry, and Hayes.A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening at Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org. Funeral Home Jones Funeral Home & Crematory

303 Chaney Ave

Jacksonville , NC 28540

(910) 455-1281 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.