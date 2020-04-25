George R. Wilson "Grumpy," born in Akron, Ohio, passed away at age 95 on April 12, 2020, Easter Sunday, following a long battle with Dementia and Parkinson's.
He passed away peacefully after an amazing, blessed and long life. From a child growing up in The Depression, to serving his country in WWII, to being largely responsible for creating State Farm's presence in Eastern NC back in the early 60's, he literally personified "The Greatest Generation" in every way. During his career with State Farm Insurance he was able to see potential in people; in a way that very few can, and he loved the ability to give someone an opportunity to achieve. He is survived by his wife, Ruth; sons, Eric, Victor and wife Janet, David and wife Courtney; daughter Mary and husband Gary. Grandchildren, Aubrey, Rachel, Taylor, Brandon, Grant, Jake, and Luke; and sisters, Donna Beachler and Nancy Engh.
Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to: .
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020