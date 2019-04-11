MAYSVILLE - Georgia Mae Jordan Hill, 57, of Maysville died April 8, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Davis Chapel MB Church, Maysville with interment following at Wooten family cemetery, Belgrade.
Survivors include husband, Garson Hill of the home; daughter, Yolonda Jordan of Bailey; mother, Cloria Bell Pointe; brothers, Van Jordan, both of Belgrade, James Jordan of Jacksonville; and sisters, Barbara Dickinson, Tina Scott, both of Swansboro, Dora Reid of Danville, Illinois.
Family will receive friends at the residence.
Arrangements by Oscar's Mortuary, New Bern.
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019