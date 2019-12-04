Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgia Matthews. View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home Old Hammock Rd Swansboro , NC 28584 (910)-326-5013 Visitation 1:00 PM Jones Funeral Home Old Hammock Rd Swansboro , NC 28584 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Jones Funeral Home Old Hammock Rd Swansboro , NC 28584 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



She was born December 30, 1950, a daughter to the late Fred Warren and Vera Morton Provost.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro with Rev. Jim Pearson officiating. Burial will follow at the Oak Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in Bear Creek. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Carole was a great mother and friend and loved to play Bingo at many different places. She also loved to spend time with the family pet Katie.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James Hardy Matthews Sr.

She is survived by daughters, Stephanie Morrison (Scott) of Boiling Springs Lake and Lane Thompson of Leland; son, Jimmy Matthews (Lee) of Burgaw; grandchildren, Nathan, Kelsey, Kristen, Hannah, and Jake; great-granddaughter, Zelda; sisters, Glenda Milligan of Hubert, Louise Smith of Hubert, Bonnie Rhodes of Jacksonville, Connie Kellum of Wilmington, and Sarah Jane Romero of Hubert; and brother, Warren Provost of Swansboro.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Enon Chapel Baptist Church, 333 Freedom Way, Midway Park, NC 28544 or to Piney Grove Baptist Church, 212 Piney Grove Rd., Swansboro, NC 28584 or to the Oak Grove United Methodist Church, PO Box 159, Hubert, NC 28539.

Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.

