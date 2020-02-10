Burgaw, NC - Georgia "Faye" Usher, 73, passed away Friday afternoon, Feb. 7, 2020, at her residence.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville with Rev. Jeff Daw officiating. Burial will follow in the Salem Cemetery.
Faye is survived by her children, daughter, Angie Howard (Scott) of Rocky Point; son, Wade Williams (Donnarae) of Beulaville, and daughter, Penny Williams of Burgaw; sisters, Mary King (Garland) of Chinquapin and Kristine Brown of Jacksonville; nine grandchildren, seven great- grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her son, Jonas (Rusty) Williams; her parents, George and Elizabeth Coston; brothers, Clayton Earl and Ralph Coston; and sisters, Kathleen Thompson and Linda Dixon.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020