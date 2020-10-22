Georgieanne Sidberry

Or Copy this URL to Share

ROSE HILL - Georgeianne Barnes Sidberry, 89, of Rose Hill died Oct. 17, 2020, at Duke University Hospital.

Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Rose Hill Funeral Home with interment following at the funeral home cemetery, Magnolia.

Survivors include sister, Delhia Mae Dixon of Rose Hill; brother, Robert Barnes of New York; and stepchildren, Clarence Sidberry Jr. of Detroit, Clyde Sidberry of Ohio, Edith Sidberry-Pearsall of Rocky Point.



