1/
Georgieanne Sidberry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Georgieanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROSE HILL - Georgeianne Barnes Sidberry, 89, of Rose Hill died Oct. 17, 2020, at Duke University Hospital.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Rose Hill Funeral Home with interment following at the funeral home cemetery, Magnolia.
Survivors include sister, Delhia Mae Dixon of Rose Hill; brother, Robert Barnes of New York; and stepchildren, Clarence Sidberry Jr. of Detroit, Clyde Sidberry of Ohio, Edith Sidberry-Pearsall of Rocky Point.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Hill Funeral Home Inc
472 Wells Town Rd
Rose Hill, NC 28458
(910) 289-3232
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved