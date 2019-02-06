Gerald Agnew, 61, of Jacksonville died Feb. 5, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Survivors include sisters, Laraine Agnew of Jacksonville, Beth Gross of Ft. Myers, Florida, Marjory Jacobs of Long Island, New York, Valerie of Queensland, Australia; and brothers, Anthony Agnew of Kiel, Germany, Paul Agnew, Daniel Agnew, Edward Agnew, all of Barrhead, Scotland.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019