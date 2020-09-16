Gerald Armstrong

JACKSONVILLE - Gerald Lee "Jerry" Armstrong, 85, of Jacksonville, passed away at home on Thursday morning, September 10, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, September 19 at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel. Burial will follow at Onslow Memorial Park.
Born in Kalamazoo, Michigan, Mr. Armstrong was preceded in death by his parents, James A and Lula (Kniss) Armstrong; his wife of 56 years, Carolyn A. (Morgan); brother, James; and son-in-law, Matthew E. Bobola.
He is survived by his daughters, Julie Armstrong of Jacksonville, Suzanne Bobola of St. Augustine, FL and Linda (Tim) Syfrett of Jacksonville; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; sister, Patsy Nyberg; and brother, Jack (Ellen) Armstrong of Plainwell, MI.
Mr. Armstrong enlisted and served 27 years in the USMC, retiring from MCAS New River as a MGySgt doing helicopter maintenance. His service included three tours in Vietnam.
Upon retiring he opened a business, Armstrong's Alarm Service in Jacksonville for 32 years. Jerry's passion was duck hunting. He brought the first Chapter of Ducks Unlimited (waterfowl habitat conservation) to Jacksonville and served as a Sponsor and NC State Chairman.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday morning, prior to the service, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Ducks Unlimited, American Cancer Society
or Onslow Care Givers, Inc.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.