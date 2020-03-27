Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Brown. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gerald Jackson Brown of Verona, NC went to be with his lord on March 26, 2020.

Born in Onslow County on October 8, 1931, he was the son of the late Oscar and Eleanor (Foy) Brown of Verona. At the time of his death, he was the oldest resident that been born and raised in Verona. He attended Verona United Methodist Church and was a retired member of the North Carolina Army National Guard where he proudly served with Company A, 1-120th Infantry in Jacksonville for 39 years.

Gerald was a simple man. His passions were his church, his family and simple pleasures like socializing with his many friends, eating oysters and spending time at his mountain house in Saluda, NC. He was a proud supporter of the Verona community and was a faithful steward through support of the Methodist Church and the Verona Volunteer Fire Department.

Gerald is survived by Lois Mohn Brown, his wife of 67 years. He is also survived by son, David and daughter-in-law Cathy (Padgett) Brown of Beaufort, SC; daughter, Jeri (Brown) and son-in-law John Pendergest of Hamilton, Ohio; and son, Phillip and daughter-in-law Deborah (Reinhold) Brown of Lexington, NC. He is also survived by grandchildren, Jamie Brown, Amanda (Brown) Stuberg, Gregory Brown, Emily (Brown) Baker, and Brandon Durbin. He also had six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Mary (Brown) Suggs of Verona, NC and Peggy (Brown) Setzler of Wilmington, NC.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials can be made to the Verona United Methodist Church or the Verona Volunteer Fire Department. Due to the current world situation, a memorial service will be planned at a later date.

A private family ceremony will be conducted on Monday, March 30.

