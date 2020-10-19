Gerald Daugherty Sr., 86, of Raleigh, North Carolina, passed on October 14th, 2020, at Duke Raleigh Hospital after suffering a stroke.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Laura V. Litchfield. Also preceding his three brothers, Isaac and Wilbert Furlough, Roosevelt Daugherty; and sister, May Walton.
Gerald is survived by sister, Eloise Smith Dahl; and brother, Edward Daugherty. Surviving children are his son, Gerald Stuart Daugherty Jr. and his wife Robin Daugherty; his daughter, Dottie Harrison and her husband Allen Harrison. Surviving grandchildren are Angie Davis, Jeremiah Harrison, Rachael Daugherty, Gerald Daugherty III, Benjamin Daugherty, Cassandra Martin, and Victoria Collins. Surviving great-grandchildren are Camden Davis, Addison Davis, Avery Davis, Sladen Daugherty, Danika Martin, Kyleigh Martin, Traiton Martin, Elijah Strong, Juney Richardson, Josette Collins, Luna Daugherty, Colt Collins, Jeremiah Boyd Harrison Jr as well as has many nephews and nieces.
Gerald was a native North Carolinian who moved his family to Raleigh, NC from Florida in 1976, to be part of the original construction management team for Golden Corral Steakhouses. He later helped found Carolina Custom Builders, a Raleigh area garage building company. He worked there for nearly 40 years, building over 3,000 garages and a legacy of quality work at a fair price.
Gerald Daugherty Sr., or "Cool Pops" as he was known by his family, was a beloved and loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was known to be a friend to all. He lived to serve his family and any one in need. He will be sorely missed, and we look forward to seeing him again one day united with his queen Laura V.
