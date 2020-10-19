Gerald Daugherty

I have known Gerald since I was about 4 years old or so he gave me my 1st job, a paper route, at about age 10. I lived across the street from them for many years, our families were very close, and we remained close. He was a great father and a fantastic friend. He was great to me for many many years. He used to visit me while I was in the Air Force, and he visited me up till a few years ago while I lived in vero.

I will really miss his smiling face and our long conversations.

Randal Los

Neighbor