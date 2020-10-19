1/
Gerald Daugherty
Gerald Daugherty Sr., 86, of Raleigh, North Carolina, passed on October 14th, 2020, at Duke Raleigh Hospital after suffering a stroke.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Laura V. Litchfield. Also preceding his three brothers, Isaac and Wilbert Furlough, Roosevelt Daugherty; and sister, May Walton.
Gerald is survived by sister, Eloise Smith Dahl; and brother, Edward Daugherty. Surviving children are his son, Gerald Stuart Daugherty Jr. and his wife Robin Daugherty; his daughter, Dottie Harrison and her husband Allen Harrison. Surviving grandchildren are Angie Davis, Jeremiah Harrison, Rachael Daugherty, Gerald Daugherty III, Benjamin Daugherty, Cassandra Martin, and Victoria Collins. Surviving great-grandchildren are Camden Davis, Addison Davis, Avery Davis, Sladen Daugherty, Danika Martin, Kyleigh Martin, Traiton Martin, Elijah Strong, Juney Richardson, Josette Collins, Luna Daugherty, Colt Collins, Jeremiah Boyd Harrison Jr as well as has many nephews and nieces.
Gerald was a native North Carolinian who moved his family to Raleigh, NC from Florida in 1976, to be part of the original construction management team for Golden Corral Steakhouses. He later helped found Carolina Custom Builders, a Raleigh area garage building company. He worked there for nearly 40 years, building over 3,000 garages and a legacy of quality work at a fair price.
Gerald Daugherty Sr., or "Cool Pops" as he was known by his family, was a beloved and loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was known to be a friend to all. He lived to serve his family and any one in need. He will be sorely missed, and we look forward to seeing him again one day united with his queen Laura V.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
9198766900
October 19, 2020
I have known Gerald since I was about 4 years old or so he gave me my 1st job, a paper route, at about age 10. I lived across the street from them for many years, our families were very close, and we remained close. He was a great father and a fantastic friend. He was great to me for many many years. He used to visit me while I was in the Air Force, and he visited me up till a few years ago while I lived in vero.
I will really miss his smiling face and our long conversations.
Randal Los
Neighbor
October 19, 2020
Gerald was quite a great guy with a wonderful sense of humor and willingness to serve others. I have seen his kindness many times and in many ways.
Jeff and Vicky Garrison
Friend
October 18, 2020
Gerald (Daddy) was the most compassionate man that I knew. He cared for others more than his own self. He was always helping others. If you needed anything and he could do it he would. He's in God's arms now. Gone to soon but never will be forgotten. Always in my heart. Until I see you again. Keep smiling. Love you always.


Tamie Harris
Family
October 18, 2020
It would be hard for an honest person to find a nicer, more caring man than Mr. Gerald Daugherty. He was definitely a good man!
James Gillentine
Friend
October 17, 2020
He was great friend to me for many years of coffee and laughs.. His favorite saying "see you on the beach".. "Kid"... Waffle house family
Andrea Abbott
Friend
