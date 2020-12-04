1/
Gerald Futreal
CHINQUAPIN - Gerald Jefferson "Jeff" Futreal, 87, of Chinquapin died Dec. 2, 2020.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Halso-Batts cemetery, Chinquapin.
Survivors include sons, Johnny Futreat of Harkers Island, Daryl Futreal of Beulaville; and daughters, Susan Keene of Lebanon, Virginia, Cheryl Futreal of Jacksonville.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Community Funeral Home of Beulaville - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-4678
