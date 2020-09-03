1/
Gerald Seymour
Gerald Lee Seymour, 68, of Jacksonville died Sept. 1, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center.
Funeral service with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville with interment following at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include wife, Mary Seymour of the home; sons, Gerald Lee Seymour Jr. of Jacksonville, Jeffrey Leon Seymour of Sigonella, Italy; daughter, Christina Renea Seymour of Jacksonville; brothers, Curtis Wayne Seymour of O'Fallon, Missouri, Leo Donald Seymour of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; and sister, Sharon Ruth Dunaway of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service.


Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
4
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
