Gerald Seymour

Gerald Lee Seymour, 68, of Jacksonville died Sept. 1, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center.

Funeral service with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville with interment following at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

Survivors include wife, Mary Seymour of the home; sons, Gerald Lee Seymour Jr. of Jacksonville, Jeffrey Leon Seymour of Sigonella, Italy; daughter, Christina Renea Seymour of Jacksonville; brothers, Curtis Wayne Seymour of O'Fallon, Missouri, Leo Donald Seymour of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; and sister, Sharon Ruth Dunaway of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The family will receive friends one hour before the service.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store