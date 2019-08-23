VERONA, NC - Gertrude Rochelle Padgett, 98, of Verona, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel with Elmer J. Padgett officiating. Burial will follow at the Ida Padgett Cemetery in Maple Hill, NC.
Mrs. Padgett was preceded in death by her parents, John and Sadie Rochelle; husband, Cyrus Padgett; an infant daughter, Barbara; her son, Donald Wayne; sisters, Geneva Rochelle and Myrtle Rochelle King; and a half-brother, John Shepard of Maple Hill, NC.
She is survived by two daughters, Iris Shepard and her husband, John of Wilmington, NC and Debra Billings and her husband, Tony of Carrollton, VA; grandchildren, Jeffrey Shepard of Miami, FL, Gary Shepard of Peoria, AZ, Valery Beal of Hampton, VA and Tovie Billings of Cypress, CA. She was also blessed with six great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
The family wishes to express special thanks to their numerous cousins whose love and devotion to her will always be remembered. They will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCareCenter, 2222 S. 17th St., Wilmington, NC 28401.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
