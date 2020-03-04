Jacksonville – Gilbert J. "Spanky" Feest, 71, died Sunday, March 1, 2020.
Memorial services with military honors will be held at noon on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Spanky was a retired MGySgt in the USMC and was the owner and operator of Spanky's. He was also very active supporting many activities in Jacksonville.
Survivors include his brother, Jerry Feest; and his sister, Nancy Feest, both of Wisconsin.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020