Guest Book

On February 26, 2020, Gilda Campbell, Mom, Grandma, GiGi, and beloved aunt passed away at Onslow Memorial Hospital at the age of 98 years.

Gilda was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Robert Campbell; daughter, Diane Johnson; two sisters, Mary Fusco and Angie Avery; and brother, Louis Fusco.

Born on December 18, 1921, to Louis A. and Maria (Abagnale) Fusco. Gilda was raised on a large farm in Winterton, New York, eventually moving south to Jacksonville with her family in 1963.

Gilda was busy, raising four children and working as an accountant at the upscale boutique, the Parisian. She was a wonderfully devoted mother to her children, Karen Taylor (Charlie), Diane Johnson (Brian), Robert Campbell (Stacey), and Carol Hallisey (Kevin), and sister to Ted and Connie Fusco. She was a loving grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of ten.

Gilda was well known and admired throughout town. Gilda was an accomplished cook, specializing in traditional Italian cuisine, as she entertained large family gatherings on Sundays, celebrating friendship and family through good spirits and exemplary food.

She was a fiercely competitive bingo aficionado and loved the action of the slot machine. A sports enthusiast, who particularly loved college basketball, especially her Duke Blue Devils which she would remarkably draw every year in the family March Madness pool.

Gilda was an extraordinary woman and was ahead of her time as the matriarch. She led by example and with few words, she expressed her unmatched wisdom and affirmation.

We will miss her kind smile, her playful teasing but most of all her loving presence and love of life. She woke up every morning with a smile and was always happy to be with everyone.

Her family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Johnson Funeral Home's Chapel. She will be interred following the service at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund, One Intrepid Square, W 46th St and 12th Ave New York, NY 10036,

Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Jacksonville.

