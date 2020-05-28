Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gillie Conway. View Sign Service Information Munden Funeral Home & Crematory 2112 Arendell Street Morehead City , NC 28557 (252)-726-8066 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Munden Funeral Home & Crematory 2112 Arendell Street Morehead City , NC 28557 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Maranatha Pentecostal Church Beaufort , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Maranatha Pentecostal Church in Beaufort, officiated by Rev. Jacob Snider and Rev. Matthew Smith. Interment will follow at Oceanview Cemetery in Beaufort. In keeping with the CDC guidelines pertaining to the Coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, as well, those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Upon entering, guests will be asked health questions and their temperatures will be taken. Help us honor the Conway family while practicing safe measures. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcasting of the service through Munden Funeral Home's website. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.

Idell attended Maranatha Pentecostal Holiness Church in Beaufort. She was a lifetime member of the Auxiliary of the Cedar Point, VFW Post, 9960. She also served as a past officer of the auxiliary. She will be remembered fondly by those in our community who knew her from her sales stand at the foot of the old Beaufort bridge where she sold oysters and clams.

She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Bibbens of Beaufort, Rosa C. Smallwood and husband Nelson "Hound-dog" of Newport, Virginia G. Domina and husband Leonard Sr. of Sparta, MI and Angela C. Hunter and husband Jeffery A. of Joliet, IL; sons, Roscoe D. Conway Sr. and wife Polly of Abbeville, LA, Oran R. Conway of Newport, Robert E. Conway and wife Pat of Linesville, PA and Larry R. Conway Sr. of Abbeville, LA; brother, Martin T. Lewis Jr. of Spring Lake, NC; step-sister, Glenda Langley of Dunn; special friend, Teddy Barnes of Beaufort; 19 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe M. Conway; mother, Lattie Mae Smith Barefoot; father, Jethro D. Barefoot; stepmother, Ellen Barefoot; stepfather, Martin Thomas Lewis Sr.; sister, Jean Freeman; granddaughter, Christina D. Kent; and great-great-grandson, Benjamin Conway.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Munden Funeral Home. (The same safety measure guidelines will be applied to the visitation as to the funeral service which is listed above.)

Family and friends are also welcome to visit at the home of Rosa Smallwood at 102 Creek Line Drive in Newport.

Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Croatan Ridge Nursing Home at 210 Foxhall Rd, Newport, NC 28570 or the VFW Post 9960 at 246 VFW Rd., Swansboro, NC 28584.

Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at Mundenfuneralhome.net.

