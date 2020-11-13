JACKSONVILLE - Mrs. Ginger Lynn Daughtry Booth, 53, of Jacksonville, NC passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at her home surrounded by family after a grueling battle with cancer.
Ginger is survived by her husband of 32 years, Scott Booth; daughter, Erika Booth; son, Dylan Booth; parents, Glenn and Glenda Daughtry of Princeton, NC; sisters, Gwen Stewart and her husband, Richard of Fuquay-Varina and Amy Yancey and her husband, Steve of Princeton, NC; as well as loving nieces and nephews. Ginger valued education and earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (BSBA) with a concentration in finance from East Carolina University and later earned a Master in Business Administration (MBA) with distinction from Campbell University.
Ginger was a loving wife, mother, daughter, and sister who cared deeply about her family and community. She strove to help others and made a career in helping children with disabilities and their families. Ginger fought fiercely for her children and always put them first. She was an advocate for not only her son, but children across Onslow County and the state as a case worker for the Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) and a member of the state and local Consumer and Family Advisory Council (CFAC). Ginger supported her husband, Scott, as a military spouse through 30 years of service in the U.S. Marine Corps, but also strove to support other spouses and families through support groups, her previous job at L.I.N.K.S, as well as outside of work forming sincere friendships with other spouses who might need her. She loved to travel with her daughter, holiday traditions, spending time with her family, gardening, and as she called it, "retail therapy." Her smile always lit up the room and she will be remembered as an incredible mother, wife, sister, advocate, and friend, among other roles she filled in the lives of her loved ones.
Ginger's funeral will be held at Noon on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville, NC with Pastor Dennis Pollock officiating. Interment will follow at Onslow Memorial Park.
The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 12, 2020, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at Jonesfh.org.