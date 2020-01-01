Gladys Coston Edens, 83 of Sneads Ferry died Monday, December 30th, 2019 at Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, NC.
Ms. Edens was born in Jacksonville to the late Calvin and Sally Tyndall Coston. She is lovingly remembered as "Nana" and is survived by her daughter Donna Wells and husband Rick; her son, Roger Edens and wife Tammy; two brothers, Calvin Coston, Jr. and Marion Dow Coston; one granddaughter, Stacie Wells Danahy; and is preceded in death by her grandson, Tyler Howton.
Gladys enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, and church "family" at Salem Baptist Church. She spent many years singing in the church choir and, after her retirement as a hair stylist at Camp Lejeune, she volunteered as a vacation Bible School Teacher and for the The Master's Touch in Sneads Ferry.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, January 3rd at Jones Funeral Home in Holly Ridge from 6pm - 8pm.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, January 4th at Salem Baptist Church in Sneads Ferry at 9:30am and officiated by Dr. Glenn Bohannon. Burial will immediately follow at Onslow Memorial Park Cemetery in Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020