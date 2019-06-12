Gladys M. Kinsey, 93, of Midway Park, died Monday, June 10, 2019.
A celebration of life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday at Northwest A Conference Tabernacle, Trenton. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Saunders Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Interment will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include her daughter, Vanessa Thomas of Pembroke Pines, Florida.; sons, Charles Pearson of Jacksonville, Donald Gooding of Fayetteville, Keith Kinsey of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Melvin Kinsey of Jacksonville; and sisters, Geraldine James of Mims, Florida, Arthinia Poteat of Durham and Lillie Murrell of Midway Park.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 12 to June 13, 2019