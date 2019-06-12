Gladys Kinsey (1926 - 2019)
Service Information
Saunders Funeral Home Inc
210 Bell Fork Rd
Jacksonville, NC
28540
(910)-938-2151
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saunders Funeral Home Inc
210 Bell Fork Rd
Jacksonville, NC 28540
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Northwest A Conference Tabernacle
Trenton, NC
View Map
Interment
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Gladys M. Kinsey, 93, of Midway Park, died Monday, June 10, 2019.

A celebration of life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday at Northwest A Conference Tabernacle, Trenton. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Saunders Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Interment will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

Survivors include her daughter, Vanessa Thomas of Pembroke Pines, Florida.; sons, Charles Pearson of Jacksonville, Donald Gooding of Fayetteville, Keith Kinsey of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Melvin Kinsey of Jacksonville; and sisters, Geraldine James of Mims, Florida, Arthinia Poteat of Durham and Lillie Murrell of Midway Park.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 12 to June 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.