Clara Arnold, 89, of Jacksonville died Jan. 3, 2020.
Celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Full Gospel Tabernacle Holiness Church with interment following at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include children, Leroy P. Arnold, Douglas N. Arnold, Bobia A. Paris, Sandra F. Hector, Clarissa Edmonds, Leslie D. Arnold, Tammy M. Arnold, Angelas Arnold, all of Jacksonville, Jerome E. Arnold of Greensboro, Scotty E. Arnold of Adelphi, Maryland, Glenda Davis of Montgomery, Alabama; and sister, Edna Rambert of Jacksonville.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Saunders Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020