Glenda Batchelor
HUBERT - Glenda Lane Weston Batchelor, 72, of Hubert died Aug. 28,2020.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Denny Whaley cemetery, Pink Hill. Survivors include husband, Billy Batchelor of Hubert; son, Isaac Batchelor of Jacksonville; daughter, Debora Batchelor Springer of Hubert; and sisters, Marie Smith of Kenansville, Linda Turner of Pink Hill.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
