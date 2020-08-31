Glenda Batchelor

Or Copy this URL to Share

HUBERT - Glenda Lane Weston Batchelor, 72, of Hubert died Aug. 28,2020.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Denny Whaley cemetery, Pink Hill. Survivors include husband, Billy Batchelor of Hubert; son, Isaac Batchelor of Jacksonville; daughter, Debora Batchelor Springer of Hubert; and sisters, Marie Smith of Kenansville, Linda Turner of Pink Hill.

Visitation will be one hour before the service.

Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.



