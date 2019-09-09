NEWPORT - Glenda Paul Duke Burleson, 76, of Newport died Sept. 7, 2019, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Open Door Baptist Church with interment following at Broad Creek Community Cemetery.
Survivors include husband, Clyde N. Burleson Jr.; daughter, G. Marianne Burleson of Broad Creek; son, Chris N. Burleson Sr. of Salty Shores; brothers, William Anthony Duke of Albemarle, Larry Duke of New London.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Munden Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019