Verona, NC – Glenn Fisher, 84, went to be with the Lord on August 28, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at 2:00pm at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville. Burial will follow in Onslow Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Tuesday beginning at 12:30 until 2:00pm at the chapel.
Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Eunice Humphrey Fisher of the home; son, Keith Fisher and his wife, Karen of Verona; son, Shane Fisher and his wife, Terri of Winston-Salem; daughter, Ginger Fisher Powers and her husband, Keith of Wilmington as well as 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Memorials can be made to the Verona United Methodist Church, 110 Town Point Road, Jacksonville, NC 2/8540.
