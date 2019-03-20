Glenn Miller Humphrey,73, of Jacksonville died March 19, 2019, at his home.
Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at White Oak Community Church with burial at Humphrey family cemetery.
Survivors include daughter, Bobbie Jones of Maysville, son, Lynne Humphrey; and siblings, Nelson Humphrey, Donald Humphrey, Milton Humphrey, Dorothy Smith, Zelma Parker; all of Jacksonville.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Arrangements by Sayland Funeral Home, Maysville.
Sayland Funeral Home Inc
703 Mattocks Ave
Maysville, NC 28555
(910) 743-4161
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019