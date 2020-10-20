Gloria Lea Pitcock DeMurry was born in Greene County, PA on May 9, 1936. Gloria went to be with Jesus on the morning of October 18, 2020, while a patient at Onslow Memorial Hospital.

Gloria was predeceased by her mother, Delilah, younger brother Jr. and younger sister, Doris. Gloria has two remaining sisters, Carole and KIm.

Gloria excelled as a homemaker and friend. She married in 1956 and raised a family which included: Tom, Robin, Gavin and Christian. Through many moves due to the military, she made forever friends easily. Since 1972, Gloria has lived in NC. Gloria worked outside of the home, but her favorite titles were "Mom" and in later years "Granny" to Brock, Darren, Andrew, Lindsay and Philip.

Gloria enjoyed traveling, participating in church activities at Queen's Creek United Methodist Church, boat riding, following sports and country music. She was an excellent cook and baker. Family gatherings were always special because of her. Gloria also loved all animals (except snakes) and always had pets. She fed the birds daily. Gloria is already missed by family and friends. Though this year has been difficult for her, she believed that God has better plans for her. She had a strong faith.

Due to Covid 19, the family will hold a memorial to honor Gloria at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations, Maysville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store