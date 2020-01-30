Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Malewich. View Sign Service Information SEYMOUR FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE 1300 Wayne Memorial Drive Goldsboro , NC 27534-2233 (919)-734-1761 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM SEYMOUR FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE 1300 Wayne Memorial Drive Goldsboro , NC 27534-2233 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM SEYMOUR FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE 1300 Wayne Memorial Drive Goldsboro , NC 27534-2233 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Gloria Marie Stemphoski Malewich, 85, on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Goldsboro Assisted Living.

The family will receive friends at Seymour Funeral Home on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Seymour Funeral Home followed by a funeral service at noon in the chapel. Interment will be in Wayne Memorial Park.

Gloria was born in Olyphant, PA on March 3, 1934, one of 5 children, to John and Olga Stemphoski. Gloria was an active member of the Catholic Daughters in Jacksonville, NC and with her special group of Red Hat Society ladies, also of Jacksonville. Gloria loved spending time with her husband, Phil, under their covered porch and proclaiming, "This is the best investment we ever made." Gloria was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to all whose lives she touched. She will be greatly missed.

Gloria was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Felix "Phil" Malewich. She is survived by her daughters, Beverly Flooks of Milford, MA, Phyllis

We would like to thank her hospice nurse, Alison, and the wonderful staff at Community Home Care and Hospice for the love and care they provided Gloria during her final days. Also, a special thank you to the caregivers at Goldsboro Assisted Living who cared for Gloria over these past years with a very special thank you to Brenda, Miss Ann, and Ann. You have become like members of our family over the years!

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given to Community Home Care and Hospice, 2309 Wayne Memorial Drive, Goldsboro, NC 27534.

