SNEADS FERRY – Gloria Starck, 88, was born on August 20, 1931, in Cook County IL, and died on May 8, 2020, in Onslow County.
Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick George Starck; and her parents, Antone Knourek and Mathilda Soukup Knourek.
Gloria will be well remembered for her generous spirit, loving way, caring personality, and sensitivity. Gloria worked thirty years for Shop-N-Bag as a bookkeeper in the retail grocery market before retiring to Sun City, AZ and then moving to the Sneads Ferry.
Gloria is survived by two sisters, Madeline Kee and husband Jimmy of Sneads Ferry and Antonette Cotter of Schaumburg, IL; one niece, Leslie Snyder of Jacksonville; one nephew, Jimmy Kee Jr. of San Diego, CA; one grand-niece, Megan Payton of Asheville, one grand-nephew, Noah Snyder of Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 9 to May 10, 2020