Goldie Baysden

Goldie Darlis Baysden, 92, of Jacksonville died June 22, 2020, at her residence.

Funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville with interment following at East Duplin Gardens.

Survivors include daughters, Peggy Saey, Brenda Baysden, both of Jacksonville, Diane Jonas of Beulaville, Deborah Baysden of Sneads Ferry; sisters, Georgia Maready of Beulaville, Faye Lanier of Lyman; brothers, James Miller Bostic, Kenneth Earl Bostic, both of Beulaville.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store