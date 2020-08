Or Copy this URL to Share

CHINQUAPIN - Goldie Miller Ham, 89, of Chinquapin died July 31, 2020.

Graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Sand Hill Cemetery, Pink Hill.

Survivors include son, Ronald Sanderson of Willard; sister, Rosa Kennedy of Fayetteville; and brothers, Jim Miller of Pink Hill, Buster Miller.

Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.



