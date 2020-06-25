Goldie Moore

Or Copy this URL to Share

WILMINGTON - Lillian Goldie Houston Moore, 93, of Wilmington died June 23, 2020, at North Chase Nursing Home.

Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Rose Hill Funeral Home with burial following at Rose Hill Funeral Home Cemetery, Magnolia.

Survivors include son, Darrell Miller of Wilmington; and daughter, Donna Pearl Green of Mt. Olive.

Viewing will be one hour before the service.



