Jacksonville - Goldie Spears, 82 of Jacksonville died Thursday January 30, 2020 at Premier Nursing Home in Jacksonville.
She is proceeded in death by husband, Olen Ray Spears; and daughters Debra Jean Marshburn and Katherine Sue Kelley.
She was born in Moffett, Oklahoma, to the late Ottie Finis McGuire and Letha Viola McGuire. She worked for the Onslow County School System at Summersill Elementary School for many years, and enjoyed family time, cooking, fishing, camping and going to yard sales.
She is survived by her son, Ronnie Spears of Lawrenceville, GA; three grandsons Jamie Marshburn and wife Shannon Marshburn of Jacksonville, NC, Tony Taylor of Louisiana, and John Taylor of Louisiana; 2 granddaughters Stacie Yeager of Louisiana and Alexis Kelley of Louisiana; and many great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 6pm on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville. A graveside service will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11am at The Raynor Family Cemetary off of Blue Creek road in Jacksonville. Flowers can be sent to Jones Funeral Home.
Internet condolences may be left at www.jonesfh.org or JDNews.com.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020