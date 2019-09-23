BEAUFORT - Golena Mae Wallace Davis, 71, of Beaufort died Sept. 20, 2019, at Carteret Healthcare Facility.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Reels Chapel AME Zion Church, Beaufort with interment following at the church cemetery.
Survivors include husband, Leroy Davis Sr.; children, Leroy Davis Jr., Robin Davis, Latoya Walker, Tia Davis; and siblings, Linda Wallace and Archie Wallace.
Viewing will be from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home, New Bern.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019