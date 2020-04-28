Gordon Levearn Sloan, 90, passed away on April 26, 2020, surrounded by family.
He was born on August 5, 1929, to Arthur and Minnie Sloan of Chinquapin, and was preceded in death by both parents and three siblings. He is survived and celebrated by his wife of 66 years, Marie Sloan; along with their two children, Gary Sloan and wife Ginger of Covington, TN, and Kimmie Moore and husband Gary of Wilmington; and by his brother, Terry Sloan of Chinquapin. He also leaves behind three grandchildren, Aaron Freeman, Chip Moore and Adam Sloan; and four great-grandchildren.
He was a Korean War veteran, an incredible deer hunter and fisherman, and loved to work in his garden. He spoke honestly, worked hard, and always gave more than he took.
Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home, Beulaville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020