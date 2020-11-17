Or Copy this URL to Share

Governor Vance Spencer Jr., 73, of Jacksonville, died Nov. 12, 2020.

Services will be private.

Survivors include wife, Sharon Spencer of the home; son, Carlos Spencer of Richmond, Virginia; daughters, Nikki Spencer of Greensboro, Nakia Spencer of Pearland, Texas; mother, Pearlean Baker Grant; sisters, Diane Spencer, Teresa A. Howell; and brother, Theordore Best, all of Jacksonville.

Viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Saunders Funeral Home. Safety guidelines will apply.



