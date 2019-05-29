Grace Rochelle Brown, 76, of Jacksonville passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at her home.
Mrs. Brown was born March 16, 1943, to the late Rufus and Nettie Padgett Rochelle. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Brown; and brothers, Carnie Rochelle, Junior Padgett, Mike Rochelle, Lonnie Rochelle and Malton Rochelle.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, 303 Chaney Ave, Jacksonville with Reverend Rex Brown and Allen Powell officiating. Interment will follow at the Padgett family cemetery, Padgett Road, Maple Hill.
Surviving, four daughters, Sandy Bailey and her husband Jeffrey of Jacksonville, Patricia Kinlaw and her husband Allan of Ayden, Melissa Strange and her husband Eric of Jacksonville, Pamela Taylor and her husband Clay of Jacksonville. One son, Rex Brown and his wife Angela of Jacksonville. 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Also surviving, her four sisters, Christine Marriott of Jacksonville, Rosa Shepard of Jacksonville, Carolyn Gurganus of Jacksonville and Joyce Parker of Maysville.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville.
