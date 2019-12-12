Grace Jones

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Jones.
Service Information
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC
28540
(910)-455-1281
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Richlands, NC – Grace J. Jones, 86, died Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Premier Nursing Home.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel. Burial will follow at Onslow Memorial Park.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Jones.
Survivors include her four sons, Earl Jones, (Kathy), Randy Jones, (Diana), both of Richlands, Terry Jones, (Ayca) of Raleigh and Chris Jones, (Wanda) also of Richlands; 12 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; and her brother, Roy Lee Jones of Wilmington along with her sister-in-law, Cathy Jones of Richlands.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
Internet condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.