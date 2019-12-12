Richlands, NC – Grace J. Jones, 86, died Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Premier Nursing Home.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel. Burial will follow at Onslow Memorial Park.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Jones.
Survivors include her four sons, Earl Jones, (Kathy), Randy Jones, (Diana), both of Richlands, Terry Jones, (Ayca) of Raleigh and Chris Jones, (Wanda) also of Richlands; 12 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; and her brother, Roy Lee Jones of Wilmington along with her sister-in-law, Cathy Jones of Richlands.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
Internet condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019