Grace Agnes Oliver, 92, of Jacksonville died Aug. 25, 2019, at her home.
Funeral will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville with burial following at 10 a.m. at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include children, Timothy Oliver of Lake Park, Georgia, Thomas Oliver, Gregory Oliver. both of Jacksonville, Nancy Leech of Middletown, Connecticut; and sisters, Bette Marshall, Doris Koehler, both of South Dennis, Massachusetts, Wilma Prada of South Yarmouth, Massachusetts.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019