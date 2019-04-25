Ireland "Gray" Padgett, 78, of Jacksonville died April 24, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Pineland Presbyterian Church, Jacksonville.
Survivors include wife, Brenda Burdeau Padgett of the home; daughters, Stephanie Moss of Hampstead, Sabrina Rodriguez of Saint Petersburg, Florida, Renee Kinsman of New Bern; son, Randy E. Padgett of Jacksonville, Arkansas; and brothers, Carl Padgett, Ellis Ray Padgett, Phillip Padgett, all of Jacksonville.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019