Gregory Nicolay

HUBERT - Gregory James Nicolay, age 69, of Hubert, NC passed away at his home Sunday, October 18, 2020.
Greg was born in Hartford, CT in June, 1951, to the late Dr. Glen C. Nicolay and Gayle Sanders Nicolay of West Hartford, CT where he grew up. He was a United States Army veteran. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Christopher Nicolay and Jeffrey Nicolay.
Greg is survived by his wife, Connie Pelletier Nicolay, of Willington, CT; his three sons, Eric Nicolay of New Hampshire; Martin Nicolay of West Virginia; and Christopher Nicolay of Florida. He leaves three sisters, Glenda Martin and her husband Tom Martin of Maysville, NC; Susan Stetson of Hubert, NC; Catherine Nicolay Schultz and her husband Glenn Schultz of Glastonbury, CT; and a brother, Michael Nicolay of Melvin Village, NH. He also leaves his grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. Greg always enjoyed fishing, whether in a canoe, an inflatable raft on the river or from an ocean pier. He had fun crabbing and beach walking since relocating to coastal NC.
Greg made friends easily, everywhere he went. Many knew him and will miss his sense of humor and appetite for life. He was a loyal friend and brother. He will be missed by all.
Memorial services will be held at a later date, to be announced by the family.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Funeral arrangements are by the Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville, NC.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
