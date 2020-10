Or Copy this URL to Share

Gregory Dana Tomilson, 59, of Jacksonville, died Oct. 14, 2020, at his home.

Services will be private.

Survivors include sons, Stephen Tomilson of Bellevue, Washington, Bryan Tomilson of Wilmington; daughter, Sarah Parmeley of Chesapeake, Virginia; brother, David Wayne Tomilson of Stafford, Virginia.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.



