Greta Perkins

Greta Mildrien Perkins, 82, of Jacksonville died June 22, 2020, in Wilmington, Delaware.

Services will be private.

Survivors include daughter, Yvonne Perkins-Wallace; and sons, Johnnie M. Perkins and Rodney Perkins.

Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home, Jacksonville.



