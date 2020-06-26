Greta Perkins
Greta Mildrien Perkins, 82, of Jacksonville died June 22, 2020, in Wilmington, Delaware.
Services will be private.
Survivors include daughter, Yvonne Perkins-Wallace; and sons, Johnnie M. Perkins and Rodney Perkins.
Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home, Jacksonville.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
