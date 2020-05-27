Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grover Morton Sr.. View Sign Service Information Miller & Van Essendelft - Hertford 1125 Harvey Point Road Hertford , NC 27944 (252)-426-9993 Graveside service 3:00 PM Onslow Memorial Park 3280 Richlands Hwy. Jacksonville , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Hertford, NC - Grover Franklin Morton Sr., 88, of 111 Skinner Road, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, in his home where he was surrounded by his family.

Mr. Morton was born in Onslow County on September 23, 1931, and was the son of the late Major Evans and Ada Dixon Morton. A retired supervisor from the Harvey Point Special Testing Activity Base, he was a member of Burgess Baptist Church, and enjoyed membership in both Lodge #463 of Woodmen of the World, and Gideons International.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wives, Ruth Davis Morton and Audrey Copeland Ayscue Morton; a daughter, JoAnn Bray; a grandson, Chris Morton; a great-grandson, Cary Noyes; and by numerous sisters and brothers.

Surviving are his two daughters, Rose Knight and Sarah Benge (Roy), both of Hertford; a son, Grover "Buck" Morton Jr. (Robin) of Goldsboro; two sisters, Sherry Brown of Jacksonville and Mary Bonson of Idaho. Also surviving are Audrey's children, Audrey Jo Holland (Bobby) and Donald Ayscue (Debbie), both of Hertford. Together Grover and Audrey shared numerous grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 27 at Burgess Baptist Church, and will be conducted by Pastor Bill Thorn. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Onslow Memorial Park, 3280 Richlands Hwy., Jacksonville, NC, and will be conducted by his nephew, Pastor Earl Davis Jr. Friends may join the family at the residence.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made either to Gideons International, PO Box 772, Edenton, NC 27932 or to Woodmen of the World, in care of Ray Bowen, 1724 Barber Road, Jamesville, NC 27846.

Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting

