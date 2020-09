Or Copy this URL to Share

RICHLANDS – Guy Humphrey Jr., 75, of Richlands died Sept. 16, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Kingdom Culture Church.

Survivors include son, Edward Guy Humphrey; daughters, Hilda Melton and Melissa Clark, all of Richlands; one brother and three sisters.

The family will receive friends from noon to 1:45 p.m. before the service.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Richlands.



