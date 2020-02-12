Guy Curtis King, 68, of Jacksonville died Feb. 12, 2020, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Emmanuel Free Will Baptist Church with interment following at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include wife, Sandra Guthrie King of the home, children, Gary Curtis King of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, Nicole Johnson of Ridgeville, South Carolina; stepdaughter, Cynthia Balch of Louisa, Kentucky; brothers, Dale Gaskins, Donald Gaskins, Lamar Gaskins, all of St. Stephens, South Carolina, Kenny Gaskins of Huger, South Carolina, Lynn Gaskins of Cross, South Carolina; and sisters, Lorie Harris of St. Stephens, South Carolina, Debbie Shuder of Honey Hill, South Carolina, Shirley Singletary of Moncks Corner, South Carolina.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m. before the service.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020